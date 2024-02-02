Americana Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 164,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 600,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 31,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 643,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VWO stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

