Wolfe Research Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $530.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $430.00 to $530.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.25% from the stock’s current price.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.05.

NASDAQ META opened at $394.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $406.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

