Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,200 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $285.00 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.65 and a 1-year high of $289.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.14 and a 200-day moving average of $230.01.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $3,094,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,996,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,259,160.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $3,094,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,996,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,259,160.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $2,072,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,063.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,178 shares of company stock valued at $367,876,175 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

