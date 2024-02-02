Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,405 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in American Express by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.39.

American Express Trading Up 0.3 %

American Express stock opened at $203.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.19 and its 200-day moving average is $166.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $205.32. The company has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.