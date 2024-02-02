Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 489 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.86.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $405.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $318.88 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $408.32 and its 200-day moving average is $392.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

