L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $207.40 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $219.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.25 and a 200 day moving average of $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

