U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,777 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,510,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,209,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,935 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. 1,552,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,490,858. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

