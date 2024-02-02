Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,539 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Mizuho cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PXD traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.61. The stock had a trading volume of 360,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

