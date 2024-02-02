Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 49,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of ICON Public stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.81. 91,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,618. ICON Public Limited has a 1 year low of $181.92 and a 1 year high of $288.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICLR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $357.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.64.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

