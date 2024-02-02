Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 2,218 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 6.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in GSK by 4.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

GSK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 415,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

