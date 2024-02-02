Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 2,889 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $43,410,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,238,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,919,000 after buying an additional 1,239,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after buying an additional 842,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,341,000 after buying an additional 676,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after buying an additional 509,886 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TAK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.39. 380,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,975. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

