Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 2,733 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,189 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 567,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 544,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 46,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 537,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

Shares of GRC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,734. The firm has a market cap of $909.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $36.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.