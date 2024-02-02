Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $288,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,699 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in UBS Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 329,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $31.40.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

