Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in BlackLine by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $45,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,487.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,572 shares of company stock worth $345,627. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Price Performance

NASDAQ BL traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $59.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,765. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.37.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.