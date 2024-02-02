International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 294,927 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

IFF traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 135,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,712. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $115.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 456.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

