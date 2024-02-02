Robeco Schweiz AG Has $15.14 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,495,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average is $72.02.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

