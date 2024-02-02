Robeco Schweiz AG Has $3.42 Million Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,100 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.11% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 54.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 59,591 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 186.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 29,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. 596,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,022. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.87. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHLS shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Further Reading

