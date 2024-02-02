Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 14,200 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.07% of Lear worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Lear by 265.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lear by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Lear by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 48,707 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.62. The company had a trading volume of 47,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,649. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

