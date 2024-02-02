Robeco Schweiz AG Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.3 %

RSG stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.34. 78,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.17 and a 1 year high of $174.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.87 and a 200-day moving average of $154.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

