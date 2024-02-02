Robeco Schweiz AG Buys New Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.67.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $16.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $830.11. 50,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,517. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $847.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $807.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $776.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.56, for a total value of $339,595.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.