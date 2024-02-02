Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 70,126 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 70,126 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.10% of Columbia Sportswear worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,390,000 after acquiring an additional 476,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after acquiring an additional 41,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 988,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,271,000 after buying an additional 36,689 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLM. UBS Group lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

COLM stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,269. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

