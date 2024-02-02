The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,528. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,228.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

