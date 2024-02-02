Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 700 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 5.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Sanofi by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SNY. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.58. 262,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,895. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

