Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,811 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 67.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 883.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.71. The company has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $129.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

