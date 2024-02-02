Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Jabil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after buying an additional 221,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,320,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.30. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,658 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,171. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

