Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 83.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,983,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

CSCO stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $202.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.