Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 2,435 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QDIV. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $351,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 502.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QDIV opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $33.44.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 Index based on quality and dividend metrics. QDIV was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

