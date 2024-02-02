1,403 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after acquiring an additional 181,441 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,064,000 after acquiring an additional 149,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,929,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,727,000 after acquiring an additional 80,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CB opened at $244.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $248.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.59. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.