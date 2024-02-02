1,911 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $135.46. The stock has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.26.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About General Electric



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

