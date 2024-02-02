Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $545.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $562.69.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.