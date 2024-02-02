Summit Financial LLC Sells 77 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $27,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $12,158,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 132.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $201.63 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.97 and a 52 week high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

