Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,495 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 714.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BLFS opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $44,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,897 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $29,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,251 shares in the company, valued at $976,286.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $44,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,128 shares of company stock worth $256,461 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

