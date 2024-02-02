Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Southern by 5,840.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,393,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southern Stock Down 0.6 %

Southern stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.11.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

