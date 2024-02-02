Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $311,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

