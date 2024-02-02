Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after buying an additional 14,471,919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,239,000 after purchasing an additional 569,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,118,000 after purchasing an additional 397,403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

