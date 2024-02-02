iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stake Cut by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at $192,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $108.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $745,691.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $123.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.99. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

