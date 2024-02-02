Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Rating Reiterated by Leede Jones Gab

Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Premier Health of America’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Premier Health of America stock opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.48 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.79. Premier Health of America has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$0.51.

Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Health of America had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of C$23.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier Health of America will post 0.012419 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

