Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.52 Million in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of UGI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,461,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 30.2% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 571,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 132,450 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 85.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 69,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at $5,976,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

