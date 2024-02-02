Americana Partners LLC Sells 894 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 666.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $393.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.