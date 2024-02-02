Americana Partners LLC Acquires 1,334 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 364.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in SAP by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP opened at $177.23 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $112.57 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.25.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

