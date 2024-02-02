First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $18.29.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

