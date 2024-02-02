Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Decreased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,314 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,919,870,000 after purchasing an additional 858,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,489,314,000 after acquiring an additional 225,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,873,696,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

