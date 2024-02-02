Americana Partners LLC Buys 650 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $45.30.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

