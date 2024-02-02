Americana Partners LLC Sells 800 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,481,000 after buying an additional 105,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after buying an additional 171,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,881 shares of company stock valued at $23,441,196. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock opened at $583.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.26 and a 200-day moving average of $296.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.82 and a 12 month high of $587.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.