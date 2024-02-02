Americana Partners LLC Raises Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $148.99 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

