Americana Partners LLC Buys 1,152 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.86.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $188.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.27. The firm has a market cap of $601.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

