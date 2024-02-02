Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $243.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $244.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.