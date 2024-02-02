Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,273 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.77% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $39,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,453,000 after purchasing an additional 289,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,576,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 105,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,409,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,479,000 after acquiring an additional 288,435 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $82.58 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,762 shares of company stock worth $9,207,587. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

