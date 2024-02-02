New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $40.62 Million Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,390 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $40,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Wingstop by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Wingstop by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.32.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $287.59 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $288.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 125.04, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.20.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.