New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $41.95 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,068 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Spotify Technology worth $41,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $218.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $114.64 and a one year high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $202.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.58.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

