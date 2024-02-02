New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $41.95 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,068 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Spotify Technology worth $41,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spotify Technology stock opened at $218.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $114.64 and a one year high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 1.60.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
